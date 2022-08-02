BTS' anthology album Proof is their fifth album to become certified gold in France. The National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing announced the achievement. To accomplish this, an album must have 50,000 units of equivalent sales. It was December 2019 when BTS became the first K-pop group to go gold in France. Run BTS To Return on Weverse, YouTube and VLive on August 16!

L'album "Proof" de BTS est certifié Or ! 📀 50 000 équivalents ventes 📈 Bravo ! 👏 pic.twitter.com/PrtXUHCLCI — Le SNEP (@snep) August 1, 2022

