KBS World is a television channel operated by the Korean Broadcasting System and is aimed at international audiences outside South Korea. It was launched back on July 1st of 2003 with its broadcast in Korean but subtitles in English. KBS recently revealed that two songs, "Run" and "Born Singer" by the Korean group BTS are not eligible due to swearing. Many fans are now speculating what the songs will be like if they have swearing in them. BTS Members Look Ethereal in The Concept Photos of Door Version For Their Upcoming Anthology Album 'Proof'.

View tweet below:

KBS Broadcast Review (@BTS_twt) -For Youth - Pending (30 seconds of concert sounds, lyrics not confirmed) -Run BTS - ineligible (swearing, language, etc.) -Yet To Come - eligible -Born Singer - ineligible (swearing, language, etc.) pic.twitter.com/7zX5GCENKO — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 8, 2022

