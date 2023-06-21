BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, has shared glimpses of his live performance of “Le Jazz de V". The K-Pop idol took to his Instagram handle to share some quirky clips of him performing jazz music live. Kim Taehyung also shared some unseen behind-the-scenes moments of his performance. Kim Taehyung looks absolutely dapper in the visuals of his performance of "Le Jazz de V". BTS' V ARMY Pour Love After The Release of His Solo Seojin's Trailer and Upcoming Game Caterers Appearance!

Check BTS V's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)