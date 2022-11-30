BTS‘s Jimin and American singer-songwriter Kehlani were recently misinterpreted to be present together. After Kehlani’s recent concert in Vienna and Austria, she shared pictures on Instagram where their fans assumed that Jimin flew to Vienna to be with her. However, it was later clarified that they were together in the same frame on a photocard. 12 Hilarious "Vmin" Moments Of BTS's V And Jimin To Give You A Boost.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Koreaboo:

BTS’s Jimin And Kehlani Surprise Fans By Appearing In The Same Framehttps://t.co/WZPgsvvupH — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)