Chungha is a well known for being kind and friendly but more than anything she’s known for being a loving daughter. She recently made a guest appearance as a special MC, where she revealed that she had written a song for her mother on her new album as a gift. View more of what Chungha said below.

#Chungha Talks About Paying Off Her Mom's Debts, Buying Her A House, And The Song She Wrote About Herhttps://t.co/D3VJwlezWb pic.twitter.com/wJWMVwSHXn — Soompi (@soompi) August 7, 2022

