Chungha whose stage name is Kim Chung-ha, released her new music video for "Sparkling" and man, does she truly sparkle in it. She displays stunning visuals as always and the video even features an adorable cockatoo. The music video is refreshing with her powerful vocals, beautiful sets and unique dance moves, proving that Chungha truly outdoes herself every time. National Pet Day 2022: BTS V’s Dog Yeontan to BLACKPINK Lisa’s Pup Love, Check Out Most Adorable Pets of K-Pop Stars!

Watch Video Here:

