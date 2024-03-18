On March 18, Hyeri addressed controversies surrounding her past Instagram post and her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol. She revealed they agreed to discuss their relationship after breakup reports surfaced in November last year. However, she had no contact or encounter with him since then. Hyeri was surprised to hear about Ryu Jun Yeol's new relationship (with Han So Hee) four months later. She apologised for the confusion caused by her silence, citing the personal nature of their discussions. Hyeri promised to be more careful with her words in the future and thanked her fans for their support amidst the controversies. See her full post below! Han So Hee Makes Her Instagram Private Amid Controversies Surrounding Her Relationship With Ryu Jun Yeol.

Hyeri's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 혜리 (@hyeri_0609)

Read English Translation Of Hyeri's Post Below

Hyeri issues apology and statement regarding past relationship. pic.twitter.com/9Al0aGdhsS — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) March 18, 2024

