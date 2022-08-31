Kang Tae Oh recently announced his military enlistment during his 'TikTok Stage COnnect: SweeTaeOh' fan meet. He said the message for him to serve his country arrived for him and he would be enlisting on September 20. His discharge will be in March, 2024. Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae-Oh Showcase Their Adorable Off-Screen Chemistry in This BTS Video.

