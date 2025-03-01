Korean actress Kang Myung-Joo, widely recognized for her role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), tragically passed away on February 27, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 54 years old. Her daughter, Park Se Young, confirmed the heartbreaking news via social media. According to reports, Kang’s funeral was held at St. Mary’s Hospital in Seoul, with her burial scheduled for March 2. She was also seen in See You in My 19th Life (2023) and Wonderful World (2024). Her untimely death has left both fans and the entertainment industry in mourning as they reflect on her immense talent and lasting legacy. Kim Sae Ron Found Dead at 24: South Korean Police Confirm ‘Bloodhounds’ Star’s Death As Suicide, Reveal No Note Found at Scene.

RIP Kang Myung-Joo

Aktris Kang Myungjoo meninggal dunia di usia 54 tahun setelah berjuang melawan penyakit kanker. Anaknya, aktris Park Seyoung mengabarkan berita ini dan meminta untuk mengenang akting ibunya (baik di drama, film, maupun panggung teater) dimana ibunya paling bersinar.… pic.twitter.com/GNk6iuwZjn — Bintang (@tang__kira) February 28, 2025

