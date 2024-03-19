Fans can rejoice as Kang Tae Oh has officially completed his military service. The actor was discharged after completing his military service as an active-duty soldier, which lasted for a year and six months. He was enlisted in September 2022 after starring in the hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. On the other hand, Kang Tae Oh's agency had earlier revealed that he is in talks to star in the upcoming romantic comedy series 'Potato Research Institute'. "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" Actor Kang Tae Oh Has The Best Reaction To TikTok Revealing ... - Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

Kang Tae Oh Gets Discharged From The Military

