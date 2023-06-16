Actor Park Bo Gum turned thirty today. The South Korean actor is well known for his versatile acting skills and stylish looks. The actor is popular for his roles in film and television, notably, a psychopathic lawyer in Hello Monster (2015) and a genius Go player in Reply 1988 (2015–2016). Here are some drool-worthy, stylish and adorable pictures of Park Bo Gum that are too cute to handle! Park Bo-gum Birthday Wishes Go Viral: Korean Drama Star Receives Abundant Love From Fans as They Celebrate His Special Day!

