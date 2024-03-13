Indian K-Pop Idol Aria Enjoys ‘Slice-of-Life’ As She Celebrates Her 21st Birthday, Thanks Fans for Their Love and Support (View Pics)

India's K-pop idol and X: IN member Aria celebrated her 21st birthday, thanking fans for their love. She posed happily with a slice of cake, grateful for her supporters' letters.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 13, 2024 04:47 PM IST

India's K-pop idol, Gauthami, known as Aria, recently celebrated her 21st birthday in style. Sharing adorable photos with her fans, she expressed gratitude for their love and support. Posing with a slice of cake, Aria radiated joy and thanked her fans for their heartfelt letters. She felt blessed to have such dedicated supporters. Check her post below! Indian K-Pop Idol Aria Does Hand Heart Gesture and Greets With Namaste, X:IN Member's Stunning Visuals Charm in Latest Post!

