In a heartwarming incident that took place in Peru, a homeless man climbed up a burning recycling facility to rescue 25 dogs that were trapped on the roof. Multiple videos of the man's courageous act have gone viral on social media. The videos show the 27-year-old Colombian national climbing the burning recycling facility in Peru to save over 20 dogs that were reportedly trapped on the roof of the building. After saving the dogs, the man identified as Sebastián Arias, who is said to be a Colombian national asked for help to find him a job. Bird Flu Outbreak in Peru: Avian Influenza H5N1 Kills Over 3,500 Sea Lions; Nearly Five Times As Previously Reported, Says Govt.

Sebastián Arias Saves 25 Dogs From Recycling Facility Fire

Homeless man climbed up burning recycling facility in Peru to rescue 25 dogs trapped on the roof - the 27-year-old Colombian national is now asking for help to find employment Sebastián Arias saved 25 dogs from dying in a building pic.twitter.com/OgAvuEeOnG — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) June 14, 2023

Homeless Hero Rescues Dogs From Burning Building in Peru

BREAKING: Homeless hero rescues 25 dogs from burning building in Peru 🙏🎉 pic.twitter.com/zH1YrTWFF2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)