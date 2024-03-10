BIGBANG's G-Dragon is prepping for a fiery comeback under his new agency, Galaxy Entertainment, after leaving YG Entertainment. While fans eagerly await his 2024 return, rumours swirled around the K-pop idol's personal life, linking him to former Miss Korea runner-up Kim Go Eun. However, G-Dragon's agency quickly doused the flames. On March 10, a Galaxy Corporation representative issued an official statement clarifying the situation. They stated unequivocally that "G-Dragon and Kim Go Eun are close friends with overlapping social circles. There is no romantic relationship."BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Attends Maroon 5 Concert in Seoul, K-Pop Icon Drops Picture With Band’s Frontman Adam Levine on Insta!

G-Dragon Is Not Seeing Kim Go Eun

