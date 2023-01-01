IU and Lee Jong Suk were confirmed to be dating by their agencies. After the news was confirmed the two of them personally wrote letters to fans in which they also mentioned each other. IU in her letter wrote "As UAENA always watches over me most closely, I think you must feel that I am in a time where I am emotionally comfortable and doing well." Lee Jong Suk wrote "Now she makes me want to be a better person. I have to introduce her well, but this is also the first time for me, so I’m worried that fans might have been really surprised and maybe a bit upset." Lee Jong Suk Dedicated His MBC Drama Awards Acceptance Speech to His Girlfriend? Netizens Suspect He Was Talking About IU.

