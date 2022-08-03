Lollapalooza, the 4 day music festival recently saw J-hope from BTS perform the tracks from his album Jack in the Box and other songs as well. ARMYs were beyond excited when BANGTANTV dropped the individual videos of the songs he performed, as well as the full live performance of J-hope at Lollapalooza.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)