YG earlier released a statement on Jennie's health, explaining that she could not continue with the show in Melbourne due to her health deteriorating. And though Jennie wished to continue the show, she could not. Blinks who were of course concerned about her, flooded Twitter with get well soon wishes for the rapper and even yelled "we love you Jennie" when she was exiting the stage in Melbourne. Check out how Blinks showered Jennie with sweet wishes. BLACKPINK Jennie Health Update: YG Releases Statement on Why Rapper Couldn't Complete Born Pink Tour Concert in Melbourne.

Jennie Tries to Power Through

Jennie 🥹 get well mahal ko 🥺 BORN PINK AUSTRALIA#BORNPINKinMELBOURNE_Day2#BORNPINKinMelbourne@BLACKPINKpic.twitter.com/jdp4fJngO8 — N E F E L I • SAW BLACKPINK 🥹 (@roseanneclouds) June 11, 2023

BLACKPINK Members Reassure Fans

the girls kept reassuring us that jennie is okay and she’s sad that she can’t perform 🥺 don’t worry about us and rest jennie, we love you and we hope you feel better soon baby 😭 pic.twitter.com/ToP796wENv — 젠바🌹♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) June 11, 2023

Blinks Shower Jennie With Love

the crowd yelling “we love you jennie” as she gets off the stage, love how they don’t make her feel bad as she prioritizes her health :( pic.twitter.com/LTHf3ofDAv — ♰ (@jensamour) June 11, 2023

Get Well Soon

Jennie wanted to perform despite her condition and was brave enough to finish 3 songs — she still showed up. get well soon nini 🥺 pic.twitter.com/xOCNOiGE4h — jennie random things (@randomjenniekim) June 11, 2023

