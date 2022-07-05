It's no secret that Kim Seokjin's got jokes for days. He is known for posting funny posts on Instagram and Twitter as well. In his new post on Instagram, he can be seen holding two watermelons on his shoulder with a caption that translates to "watermelon for sale".

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)