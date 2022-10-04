Somebody is an upcoming Netflix series that will release on November 18. The series focuses on Sum, who is different from other people and prefers connecting with others through a social connecting app, which she developed. Yoon Oh is man who hates people that act sophisticated and matches with a woman through the app Sum invented. When the woman dies, Sum and her friends investigate the murder case. MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee Shin Young and Others To Join EXO’s Xiumin in New Drama.

View Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)