Lim Jae Wook, a member of the band The Stray, died after a prolonged illness. He was just 37 at the time of his passing. The sad news of his demise was confirmed on the official Instagram handle of the band. His fellow band members remembered the keyboardist and wrote, "All five of us who started this band together gathered to send him on his final journey. Now, we want to keep him deeply in our hearts. Even while fighting illness, he never lost his cheerfulness and became a strong support for all of us with his warm music. Please pray that he may now rest peacefully, free from pain." The Stray debuted in 2014. The heartbreaking news of Jae Wook's passing comes just days ahead of the band's concert (September 14). Polly Holliday, Theatre Star Best Known for Her Role As Flo in Sitcom ‘Alice,’ Dies at 88.

The Stray Member Lim Jae Wook Passes Away – Band Pays Tribute to Keyboardist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 스트레이(The Stray) (@stray_dope)

