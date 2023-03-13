NCT member Jeno aka Lee Je-no has been tested positive for COVID-19. SM Entertainment issued statement on K-pop singer’s health. Also, NCT Dream’s fansign event, which was scheduled to happen on March 13 and 14, has been postponed. The statement read, “NCT’s Jeno felt unwell, so he received a rapid antigen test today (on March 13), and he tested positive for COVID-19.” Did NCT 127's Taeyong 'Vape' During His Recent Japan Tour? Pic of Singer Holding a Mysterious Object Goes Viral!

NCT’s Jeno Tests Covid Positive

