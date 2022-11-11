Red Velvet fans caught a glimpse of Joy's phone background and are finding it super cute. The background is of a white dog which fans believe is her boyfriend Crush's dog Duyu. Fans also believe she took the picture herself and many are calling her a total romantic Joy and Crush revealed their relationship to the public in August 2021. Red Velvet To Make a Comeback by End of November!

Joy's Phone Screen and Crush's Dog

Red Velvet Joy's phone background becomes a hot topichttps://t.co/HIQLYBJF8E — allkpop (@allkpop) November 11, 2022

