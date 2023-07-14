Jungkook has finally released his solo single "Seven" which also stars Han So Hee and Latto, and this music video is something we never saw coming. From chasing Han So Hee around, holding a fake funeral to hanging from a piece of wood attached to a crane and singing, Jungkook does whatever he can to let her know he loves her. He does this while also subtly letting us know that he can still very much rap like he used to. The music video has a cute end, which almost makes it seem like a short rom-com video. Latto raps her verse during the fake funeral and her vocals/presence seem to perfectly fit into the vibe of the song, and she kills it! BTS Jungkook's Stylish Concept Pics for His Upcoming Single 'SEVEN' Are Too Hot to Handle!

Watch Seven MV Here:

