BTS' Jungkook is all set to release his first official solo song "SEVEN" soon. The track which is said to be a 'summer anthem' has been trending online from the time it was announced. Now, in an attempt to promote the single, the Korean star has shared pics on Instagram which sees him looking fabulous in baggy outfits. But the cherry on the cake is that Jungkook also happens to be shirtless in few clicks. Check out super hot pics of the BTS member below. BTS Jungkook's Debut Solo Single 'Seven' to Feature Actress Han So Hee – Reports.

Hottie Jungkook!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

We Are In Love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Sexy and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

That Swag Is Just Wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)