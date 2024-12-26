Squid Game Season 2 Review: Let me say this right at the start: Squid Game Season 2 is not in the same league as the brilliant first season. Not all subplots land, and while we meet a whole new set of characters and players, we miss the cult favourites of the previous season like Ali, Sae-byeok, and Ji-yeong. Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk had publicly stated he didn’t want the series to continue after the first season, and at times, it’s evident in season 2 that his heart isn’t fully in it. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: Lee Jung-jae’s Survival Thriller Series Succeeds in Impressing Critics but Falls Short of the First Season’s Thrill.

Yet, for all its flaws, Squid Game Season 2 is still a compelling follow-up, with some truly well-written scenes, fantastic performances, and plenty of heart-in-your-mouth moments. Also, yes - this season gives us more scenes with Gong Yoo, and that’s always a win in my book!

Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) didn’t board that flight. He’s ditched the bizarre pink hair, and early on, he discovers a chip embedded in his body, which he promptly disposes of. Determined to put an end to the games, Gi-hun spends two years searching for the Recruiter (Gong Yoo) but makes little progress.

Watch the Season 2 Trailer of 'Squid Game':

Meanwhile, Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) has survived being shot by his brother, Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), and falling into the ocean. Now back on police duty, he remains obsessed with locating the island and uncovering the truth about his brother. Gi-hun and Jun-ho, united by their shared goal, end up working together. Realising the games can’t be destroyed from the outside, Gi-hun decides to re-enter the Squid Games.

'Squid Game' Season 2 Review - Thrilling Even if Inconsistent

Surprisingly, Season 2 has fewer episodes - seven in total - but it takes until the third episode for the actual games to begin. This shorter season doesn’t necessarily mean it’s tightly paced. At times, especially in the second episode, I found myself wishing the story would just move along. Squid Game The Challenge Review: Critics Hail Michael Van Wijk, Lee Taylor, Theresa Sherron, and Marcus Harrington's Netflix Show, Calls It Gripping!

A Still From Squid Game Season 2

The first episode, however, is fantastic, thanks in large part to Gong Yoo’s recruiter getting more screen time. Though still more of a glorified cameo, Gong Yoo gets to flex his range, bringing an unsettling madness to his character. The episode shines particularly in the scenes where he plays 'Rock, Scissors, Paper' and 'Russian Roulette' with different characters. The latter sequence is especially gripping and sets an intensity that the rest of the season struggles to match.

A Still From Squid Game Season 2

Gi-hun’s reasons for returning to the games feel contrived, as does the games’ organisers’ insistence on keeping him alive. Still, it’s compelling to see him back in familiar territory. There’s an intriguing perspective in watching his frustration as other players ignore his warnings, consumed by the lure of money they’ll likely never win. The show’s sharp commentary on capitalism and human desperation remains as biting as ever.

That said, there’s a sense of repetition that sometimes feels forced. The craziness of Han Mi-nyeo is replaced by a manic shaman; Deok-su’s violent ruthlessness is mirrored by Thanos, a vain and vicious rapper (played brilliantly by Choi Seung-hyun). Familiar beats resurface, like a murderous riot among players and an organ-harvesting subplot, but they lack the freshness of the first season. ‘Squid Game’ 3 Confirmed! Lee Jung-Jae Announces Netflix Drama’s Third Season on ‘Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’.

A Still From Squid Game Season 2

Some of these variations do work. The return of ‘Red Light, Green Light’ is still thrilling, even with Gi-hun’s supposed advantage as a past winner. However, his naivety about how the games could change or how others might be playing him adds a layer of tension. Lee Byung-hun gets more to do this season, and while his arc echoes a certain legacy character from the first, knowing his double-sided nature adds depth.

'Squid Games' Season 2 Review - What Worked for Characters, What Didn't!

The new secondary characters, while not as memorable as those in the first season, do have their moments. Kang Ae-shim, a mother, tugs at your heartstrings right from the start. A trans woman (played by cis actor Park Sung-hoon) grapples with emotional conflicts, while Myung-gi (Im Si-wan), a crypto scammer, is joined by his pregnant ex-girlfriend Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri). Even Gi-hun’s friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) finds his way into the games.

A Still From Squid Game Season 2

Two subplots fell flat for me. One involves Jun-ho uncovering the island’s location with a new crew—a storyline that feels more like padding than progression, which is disappointing given his strong arc in the first season. Another involves No-eul (Park Gyu-young), a North Korean defector trying to rescue her daughter. While her role as a game employee offers a glimpse into the workers’ mindsets, this subplot fizzles out after a few promising scenes.

A Still From Squid Game Season 2

The games themselves are less inventive and emotionally gripping than those in the first season, though the ‘Mingles’ game stands out as a tense highlight, even with minimal casualties. The art design and cinematography remain top-notch, maintaining the show’s striking visual identity.

The performances, as always, are exceptional. Lee Jung-jae leads with aplomb, supported by stellar turns from Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, and Jo Yu-ri, among others.

'Squid Game' Season 2 Review - Final Thoughts

Is Squid Game Season 2 flawless? Far from it. But is it worth the watch? Absolutely. While the new season doesn’t quite recapture the lightning-in-a-bottle brilliance of its predecessor, it remains an engaging follow-up with plenty to offer. Its moments of repetition and uneven pacing may frustrate, and the ending may feel divisive, but the sharp performances, consistently excellent technical values, and occasional bursts of intensity keep you hooked.

Rating: 3.0

