Choi Seung Hyun, aka TOP, a former member of the legendary K-Pop group BIGBANG, has been grabbing headlines ever since the release of Netflix's Squid Game 2. Due to his 2017 marijuana scandal, the South Korean rapper has avoided public appearances, even skipping promotional events and press conferences for his globally popular series. However, on January 15, TOP finally faced the media in an interview held at a cafe in Seoul. Now, a fan-captured video shows the K-pop icon signing autographs for fans after the interview. This rare sight will thrill not only the VIPs but also the non-K-pop fans who were won over by his standout performance as the purple-haired rapper Thanos in Lee Jung-jae's South Korean series. ‘It Took a Lot of Guts’: ‘Squid Game 2’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Addresses Former BIGBANG Member TOP’s Controversial Casting As Thanos, Says THIS.

‘Squid Game 2’ Star TOP Aka Thanos Spotted in Seoul

T.O.P signing autographs for fans after the interview today. He looks soo good in a black suit. You did so well Tabi 🥹 We're so proud of you#TTTOP #ChoiSeungHyun #SquidGame2 pic.twitter.com/AEinwp3FT6 — GD Power | Stream Hsh 🍀 (@gdtopremacy) January 15, 2025

