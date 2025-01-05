The Squid Game fever has once again taken the internet by storm as the highly-anticipated second season of the Netflix series premiered on December 26, 2024. We've entered 2025, and social media is still abuzz with one character from the South Korean show who seems like everyone's favourite despite his negative character in the film. The character in mention is none other than the purple-headed psycho, Thanos, played by Choi Seung Hyun, aka TOP, a former member of the legendary K-Pop group BIGBANG. Due to a controversial past, fans have been curious about his casting and show creation. Hwang Dong-hyuk has finally answered this question. BigBang’s TOP in ‘Squid Game Season 2’: Who Is Choi Seung Hyun? Netizens Go Gaga Over Singer-Actor’s Glimpse in the Upcoming Netflix Survival Drama.

Squid Game 2 marks TOP's return to showbiz after a long break due to his 2017 marijuana scandal, which caused a massive stir in SK's entertainment industry. Even after presenting an impressive performance in the series, the rapper failed to win the hearts of audiences completely.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Squid Game 2’:

TOP on Playing Thanos Aka Player 230 in ‘Squid Game 2’

For the ones who have not yet watched the series, TOP plays a retired rapper who has lost all his wealth due to a cryptocurrency scam and is also struggling (actually enjoying) with substance abuse. His eccentric personality earned him much praise after the show's release. In an interview with PEOPLE, the former BIGBANG member spoke about his character and said that he was looking for the right balance between "being too lighthearted" and "comical", which we assume he was able to achieve.

TOP in ‘Squid Game 2’

How could you not include this iconic scene in the trailer Thanos in #SquidGame2 pic.twitter.com/5Y8DYQ3t3K — ْ (@thereauz) December 26, 2024

He said, "I'm a rapper myself, I tried to deliver the lines as naturally as possible while not being too lighthearted or comical. My personal goal was to show viewers a unique character - someone who is mysterious ad unpredictable and with a couple of lose screws."

‘Squid Game 2’ Craetor Hwang Dong-hyuk on TOP’s Casting

Adding to the controversial casting, it is also important to note the similarities between TOP and his on-screen role as Thanos. Player 230 was portrayed as a person who relied heavily on drugs, while TOP was also sentenced to jail and a two-year suspension from the military after being found guilty of using marijuana. Director Hwand Dong-hyuk has finally reacted to the massive backlash over TOP's casting and praised the rapper for courageously taking up the role and playing it well.

Same Same but Different!

In an interview with PEOPLE, Dong-hyuk said, "I feel that it took him a lot of guts, in a way, to portray the character, especially someone who shared a lot of similarities that are quite negative to him as a person too. Despite the long hiatus, I have to say, as a director, he performed very impressively, and I'm very satisfied with what he did with the character." Global fans of the show, unaware of TOP's marijuana scandal, are fanboying over his character. However, some K-Netizens remain fixated on the singer-actor's past.

Can’t Get Over the Evil Side of TOP

Thanos is an absolute psycho 😭 Like why are you even smiling? They're dead! T.O.P in #SquidGame2 pic.twitter.com/ewrSQ77lUM — ْ (@thereauz) December 26, 2024

TOP’s 2017Marijuana Scandal

BIGBANG's eldest member, T.O.P, was involved in a drug scandal in 2017. The Korean rap icon was accused of smoking marijuana on multiple occasions with a female trainee from YG Entertainment. The "Doom Dada" singer admitted to the charges of consuming marijuana while serving in the military, which led to a 10-month prison sentence and a two-year suspension from mandatory duties. Following this, he was assigned as a public service worker and barred from further military duties. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

All seven episodes of Lee Jung-jae's Squid Game Season 2 are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

