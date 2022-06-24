TWICE's Nayeon has released a new music video titled Pop for her solo debut and phew... we have no words. The K-pop singer looks visually stunning as always and is serving dance moves while also dishing vocals. She looks very cute and stylish with her multiple outfit changes and a few aegyo (to act cute) poses. But she also looks badass and powerful! TWICE’s Momo and Sana Impress ARMY and ONCE With Their Super Cool Moves to BTS’ Hit Dynamite Song! Videos of the K-Pop Girls’ Late Night VLive Display Major BFF Goals.

