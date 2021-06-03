Billie Eilish has just dropped the official music video of her new song 'Lost Cause' and we see the Grammy-winning singer party hard with her girl pals. The video has a feel-good vibe and we love to see Billie and her girls having a blast that comes out as if there's an actual party going.

Watch Billie Eilish's Lost Cause Music Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)