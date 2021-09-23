After featuring in light-hearted songs, TV queen, Hina Khan in Main Bhi Barbaad can be seen in a wild and crazy avatar alongside actor Angad Bedi. Both the stars in the track are super awesome. Sung by Yasser Desai, the melody is a story about two gangsters and their love which takes an ugly turn in the end.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)