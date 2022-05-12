Rumana Molla is all set to make her directorial debut with the immigrant drama titled Minimum. The film that is set to go on floors in June will star Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni and also the filmmaker in a key role. Minimum is produced under the banners of Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Ms Marvel: Farhan Akhtar Confirms His Casting In Disney+ Series, Says ‘Grateful That The Universe Gifts These Opportunities’.

