According to the most recent data taken at 8:30 AM, Delhi NCR is still experiencing extreme heat, with high temperatures and no indications of rain. The city's base station, Safdarjung, recorded a minimum temperature of 30.7°C and a maximum temperature of 43.3°C. At Palam, the temperature reached a scorching 44.5°C, the highest in the area. However, at 26.2°C, Ridge recorded the lowest minimum temperature of any of the major stations. With no rainfall recorded at any of the five major stations, other important weather observatories, such as Lodi Road and Ayanagar, also reported dry conditions. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Orange Alert Issued for Several Ghat Districts; Nilgiris and Coimbatore Braces for Extremely Heavy Rain on June 14-15.

Heatwave Persists With Temperatures Soaring Above 44°C

Delhi NCR continued to experience high temperatures with no rainfall as of 08:30 AM. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3°C and a minimum of 30.7°C. Palam saw the highest maximum temperature at 44.5°C, while Ridge reported the lowest minimum at 26.2°C. No rainfall… pic.twitter.com/6wt8SKoLSx — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2025

