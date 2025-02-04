Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon's home in Canada was recently the site of a shooting, sparking concerns about the safety of artists and the reach of organised crime, according to Mirror Now. Shots were fired outside his residence, and a gangster reportedly linked to Arsh Dala claimed responsibility. Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the attack. Adding to the tension, the Jaipal Bhullar gang took responsibility in a viral post, which also mentioned the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot in Punjab's Mansa district in 2022 and jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. AP Dhillon House Firing: Shooting Reported Outside Residence of Punjabi Singer in Canada's Vancouver.

Punjabi Singer Prem Dhillon’s Canadian Residence Becomes Scene of Shooting

Shots were fired outside Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon's residence in Canada, for which the Jaipal Bhullar gang took responsibility A viral post by the gang also mentioned the name of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot down in Punjab's Mansa district in 2022#PremDhillon… pic.twitter.com/jEWtqwRezF — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) February 4, 2025

