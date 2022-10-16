On the occasion of Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday today, the makers of Prabhas' Salaar shared the first look of the actor. In the poster, Sukumaran can be seen in an intense and rugged look. He will be playing the character of Vardharaja Mannar in the actioner. The movie releases in theatres on September 28. Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Has Given Nod to Star in Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s Film (Watch Video).

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Salaar:

