Shakira and Gerard Piqué issued a statement that they would be separating after being together for 11 years. The statement came following allegations of the latter’s infidelity. As per latest reports, the ex-couple has now signed a custody agreement for their kids, Milan and Sasha. As per E! News, the Colombian singer would be moving to Miami where her maternal family resides. In a joint statement the couple shared, “Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment.” Shakira Caught Gerard Pique Cheating on Her With Another Woman? Twitter Is Flooded With Split Rumours of High-Profile Couple.

Shakira–Gerard Piqué Reach Custody Agreement For Their Sons

