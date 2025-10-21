Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Veteran actor-comedian Govardhan Asrani passed away on Monday, sparking a wave of grief in the industry. While tributes have been pouring in from fans across social media platforms, Bollywood celebrities have also come forward to extend their final respects.

Actor Akshay Kumar, known for working with Asrani in several hit films, led the lines of tributes with an emotional message. Remembering their films, Akshay described his passing as an "absolute loss" to the film industry. He also confirmed working with the late actor in Priyadarshan's upcoming films, 'Bhoot Bangla' and 'Haiwaan'.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar mourned Asrani's demise and paid tribute with a heartfelt message on Instagram. "Saddened to learn that Asrani ji is no longer with us. His energy, exuberance and enthusiasm lit up the screen and he was equally as warm, witty and loving off it. Deepest condolences to his family. RIP," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQD7Ibigir9/

Kajol, who recently worked with Asrani in JioHotstar's web series, 'The Trial', expressed deep shocked on hearing the news. "I'm sure #AsaraniJi is in a much better place now. My deepest condolences to his loved ones."

Ayushmann Khurrana also paid a tribute to the actor as he remembered working with Asrani in 'Dream Girl 2'. "Rest in peace sir. It was an honour to work with you. Om Shanti!" he wrote.

"Rest in Peace Asrani Sir. Thank you for making our childhood full of laughter and entertainment. Your legacy lives forever. Om Shanti," Rajkummar Rao wrote in his Instagram story.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut paid homage to Asrani's cinematic legacy, reflecting on the late actor was a part of her growing up years.

"Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji was only an artist but seemed like a part of all our lives and growing up years. He was almost a family member through his lively roles and playful characters. He displayed great emotional depth along with impeccable comic timing. You will be missed Asrani Ji, Om Shanti," Kangana wrote along with an old picture of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' star.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was seen grieving over Asrani's sudden passing. Stating that he recently met the late actor, Kher said, "He wanted to take a master class in my acting school. He was travelling at that time for a film's shooting. People know him as a great comic actor but not many know that he was also a teacher at FTII. He has mentored several talented people."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQC3k_dguen/

Paying a tribute to his legacy, Kher wrote, "Thank you for making the world a better place to be in with your persona!! On and off screen! We will miss you in physical form! But cinema and your ability to make people laugh will keep you alive for years to come! Om Shanti!"

Rajpal Yadav, who is known for working with Asrani in notable films like 'Dhol', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Khatta Meetha', and 'Malamaal Weekly', remembered being a part of the late actor's cinematic journey.

Many others like Jackie Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, Anees Bazmee, Shikhar Dhawan, Annu Kapoor, and Adnan Sami also extended their condolences to the late actor.

Tributes also poured in from the political sphere. Prime Minister Narendra Modi grieved Asrani's passing with heartfelt tributes on X.

"A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished," PM Modi wrote.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1980478977924854266

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju, and Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP National President JP Nadda, actor-politician Ravi Kishan, and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also remembered his remarkable film career, further extending condolences.

Actor-comedian Asrani passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84 years old. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium where his family gathered for the last rites.

In a celebrated career spanning decades, Asrani worked in more than 350 films, with some of his memorable performances in 'Hera Pheri,' 'Bhagam Bhag,' 'Dhamaal,' 'Welcome,' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. (ANI)

