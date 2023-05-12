Malayalam movie, 2018, is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Based on Kerala floods, the Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali-starrer has managed to earn Rs 55.6 crore at the worldwide box office in a week's span. The total collection mentioned above includes Rs 25.15 crore from Kerala. The flick is helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph. 2018 Movie Review: Jude Anthany Joseph's Film Celebrates Humanity in the Face of Tragedy; Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal Shine In Their Roles (LatestLY Exclusive).

2018 Movie Box Office Update:

Exceeded all expectations & estimates, #2018Movie week 1 worldwide gross collection is 55.6 crs 🔥🙏 Kerala - 25.15 crs. ROI - 2.3 crs. Total Domestic - 27.45 crs. Overseas - 28.15 crs 🔥🙏 Overseas > Domestic Out of the park 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2AR9VFeh8c — AB George (@AbGeorge_) May 12, 2023

