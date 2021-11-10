Prithviraj Sukumaran had made his directorial debut with the Malayalam film Lucifer in which Mohanlal had played the lead. Vivek Oberoi had made his debut in Mollywood with this film and he was mighty impressive as a villain. He had played the character Bimal “Bobby” Nair, an NRI involved in numerous scams and Priyadarshini’s (Manju Warrier) second husband. The actor is all set to play a negative role again in Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kaduva. The actor has shared a post on the same and captioned it as, ‘The hunter has arrived! Be careful #Kaduva’.

Vivek Oberoi in Kaduva

