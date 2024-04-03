Manjummel Boys is a survival thriller based on a true incident that occurred at Kodaikanal’s Guna Caves. The film stars Soubin Shahir in the lead and opened to a positive response from the audience, shattering box office records as well. It was recently announced that the Telugu version of the film will arrive in theaters on April 6. Ahead of its release, the film’s director, Chidambaram, shared his thoughts on how Telugu audiences might perceive the movie. He was quoted as saying, “Manjummel Boys is not a regular format film, I hope the excitement generated in Malayalam will repeat in Telugu as well. I'm confident Telugu audiences will enjoy the film.” Manjummel Boys: Telugu Version of Soubin Shahir’s Survival Thriller To Arrive in Theatres on April 6!

Director Chidambaram About Manjummel Boys Telugu Version

