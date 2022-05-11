Ajith Kumar has joined hands once again with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor for his 61st film that is tentatively titled as AK61. As per reports, Veera, who is known for his role in Rajathanthiram, would be seen playing a key role in this movie. However, there has been no official announcement yet. AK61: Ajith Kumar To Start Shooting for H Vinoth’s Film in Hyderabad.

Veera in AK61

