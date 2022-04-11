Ajith Kumar has kickstarted shooting for H Vinoth’s AK61 in Hyderabad from today (April 11). As per a media outlet, a source was quoted as saying, "A massive set of Mount Road has been erected in a studio in Hyderabad, where the team will be shooting a major chunk of the film. One of the key components of the set-up is a bank. The story revolves around a bank, and what happens in it and how Ajith’s character is involved in it. Vinoth had done extensive research for this script." AK61: Ajith Kumar’s Prep Look for His Third Collab With H Vinoth Will Grab Your Attention!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Today #AK61 starts rolling in #Hyderabad. The #HVinoth directed thriller is said to be based on a bank heist and a huge set of Mount Road, Chennai has been created with #NiravShah as cameraman & music by @GhibranOfficial. Heroine will be announces shortly.#Ajithkumar #AK61 pic.twitter.com/frMJ29GuCV — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)