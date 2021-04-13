Akhanda's teaser is here and as much as we are digging Nandamuri Balakrishna's fierce look, it's the throbbing, exciting and highly addictive background score that leaves us a fan here. This is the title roar of BB3 and it's nothing short of a powerful war cry. Along with Nandamuri Balakrishna, it also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth and is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Thaman surely has done an outstanding job with the music.

Check out the teaser of Akhanda

