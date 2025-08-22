We are just two days away from the long-awaited premiere of Bigg Boss 19! Hosted by Salman Khan, the upcoming season will launch on Sunday, August 24. Ahead of the grand premiere, the Bollywood superstar interacted with the media on the reality show's set. Several pictures and videos of Salman Khan from the Bigg Boss 19 set have gone viral. The Sikandar actor oozed swag in a black suit at the conference. In one of the surfaced videos, he could be seen talking about the new season. He said, "Ye season bohot alag hoga, to karte karte mujhe bhi samajh mein aayega, jaise ki hamare darshako ko samajh mein aayega. Jab tak contestants ghar mein aayenge, jab tak unko samajh mein aayega, sabko samajh mein aa jaayega." (This season is a bit different. As the season progresses, I will also understand it along with the viewers. When the contestants enter the house, it will take some time for everyone to understand the concept.) ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Will a Real Politician Add Spice to Salman Khan’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ Theme? Viral Video From Show’s Sets Fuels Speculation – WATCH.

Salman Khan Addresses Media at ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Press Conference

Another Video of Salman Khan Inside ‘Bigg Boss 19’ House

