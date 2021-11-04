The Mega family never misses any opportunity to have gatherings and the celebration is confirmed when it is a special occasion. The members of the Mega family came under the same roof to celebrate the festival of lights. Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Allu Arjun, Allu Sneha Reddy, Allu Neela Shah, Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV, Varun Tej Konidela, and many others came together to celebrate Diwali. From the picture it is pretty clear that they have all had a great time together.

The Mega Family Celebrates Diwali 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

