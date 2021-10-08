Annaatthe is the upcoming film written and directed by Siva. The film features an ensemble cast – Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Khushbu. It was just a few days ago when the makers had released the film’s first single and now the team is all set to unveil the second single titled “Saara Kaattrae” on October 9 at 6pm. This song is crooned by Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal, and it will feature Rajinikanth and Nayanthara. The makers have released a poster in which the duo can be seated on a swing with colourful wings.

Poster Of Annaatthe Song Saara Kaattrae:

