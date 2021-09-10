As promised, Superstar Rajinikanth’s first look from the Tamil film Annaatthe was unveiled on September 10. A motion poster of the flick is also scheduled to be released later today at 6pm. Rajinikanth looks super cool as he poses on the first look poster. Helmed by director Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The flick is scheduled to release on November 4, 2021 on the occasion of Diwali.

