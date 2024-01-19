Nayanthara's film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, released on December 1, 2023, faced controversy due to its portrayal of a Hindu Brahmin aspiring to be a chef making meat, leading to hurt religious sentiments and a legal case. The movie initially had a theatrical release and later became available on Netflix but was unexpectedly removed, citing the licensor's request. Following the removal of the film from Netflix, Nayanthara has penned a comprehensive apology, expressing regret for any hurt caused. She emphasised her strong belief in God and regular visits to temples, asserting that intentionally hurting religious sentiments is the furthest thing from her mind. She clarified that her intention was never to hurt anyone's sentiments and acknowledged the gravity of the issue. Annapoorani: Nayanthara-Starrer Removed From Netflix Amid Backlash Over Hurting Religious Sentiments.

Nayanthara's Post on X:

