The culinary drama Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food was dropped on Netflix on December 29. The film starring Nayanthara in the leading role has landed in trouble ever since its streaming on the OTT platform. A complaint was filed against the makers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by demeaning Lord Ram and promoting ‘Love Jihad’. Former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki shared on X that he has filed a complaint against the makers over this ‘anti-Hindu film’. ZEE has issued an apology letter citing Annapoorani to be removed from Netflix ‘until edited’. Annapoorani: Former Shiv Sena Leader Ramesh Solanki Files Police Complaint Against Nayanthara's Film for Allegedly Demeaning Lord Ram.

Annapoorani Removed From Netflix

#Annapoorani - Netflix today withdrew the streaming of the film after the protests from various Hindu organisations. pic.twitter.com/joPfirbKhb — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) January 11, 2024

Apology Letter From ZEE

Zee issues apology for Tamil film #Annapoorani. Says they didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin Community. pic.twitter.com/Pu9wyyhTt1 — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) January 11, 2024

