Nayanthara's Annapoorani has sparked controversy on social media due to perceived promotion of 'Love Jihad' and offense to Hindu religious sentiments in certain scenes. Zee Studios has decided to remove the film from Netflix, where it had been streaming since December 29. Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has expressed her disapproval of the film's removal in an Instagram post, stating that censoring such movies could lead to a time when freedom of expression is restricted. The controversy continues to unfold, involving both public outcry and industry reactions. Annapoorani: Nayanthara-Starrer Removed From Netflix Amid Backlash Over Hurting Religious Sentiments.

