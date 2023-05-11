After Jude Anthany Joseph alleged Antony Varghese of 'cheating' him with Rs 10 lakh and also backing out a project, the latter has now denied the said claims. Varghese also mentioned that his mother is filing a defamation case against Joseph. To note, as per the 2018 filmmaker, Antony had taken an advance of Rs 10 lakh, citing it was for his sister's wedding. 2018 Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Kunchacko Boban and Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Film Rakes In Rs 21.14 Crore in Kerala!

Antony Varghese Vs Jude Anthany Joseph:

Antony Varghese (PePe)'s reply to Jude Anthany Joseph on the recent controversial statement from the director..pic.twitter.com/8vTPtiD339 pic.twitter.com/AYuZwOCKEC — AB George (@AbGeorge_) May 11, 2023

Watch Video:

There are serious allegations against #PePe (Antony Varghese) made by Jude Anthany Joseph, as it is claimed that he took a 10 lakh advance and cheated the producer.pic.twitter.com/qV1yhm79rk — AB George (@AbGeorge_) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)